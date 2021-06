The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the individual and vehicle in these photos. The police department is currently investigating a case involving counterfeit money. The incident occurred at about 5:53 p.m. on March 29 at a local establishment. The suspect passed a $100 counterfeit bill and then left on what appeared to be a black Audi A4 vehicle. Anyone with information on the identity of the individual and vehicle involved is urged to contact law enforcement. Please contact the RRPD at 252-533-2810, Investigator Sgt. Gorton Williams at 252-533-2823 or Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444.