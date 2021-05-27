Nigerian Payments Giant OPay In Talks To Raise $400 Million At $1.5 Billion Valuation

Waymo has raised an additional $2.5 billion in a new funding round as it continues its work on developing advanced autonomous driving systems. The self-driving division of Alphabet is regarded as one of the conglomerate’s ‘Other Bets’ alongside the likes of Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, and X. For many years, Waymo was operating solely from funds within Alphabet but in March 2020, it raised $2.25 billion in its first external funding round. An extension of this round saw investments rise to $3.2 billion, CNBC reports.