Nigerian Payments Giant OPay In Talks To Raise $400 Million At $1.5 Billion Valuation

Cover picture for the article

Payments company OPay could be looking at raising $400 million, according to a report from TechCabal. The company launched in Egypt this year and is looking at raising funding to expand more. OPay says it processed $1.4 billion in payments in October 2020 by itself. The number was $2 billion...

#Mobile Payments#Debit And Credit#Nigerian#Opay#Techcabal#Sequoia Capital#Idg Capital Source Code#Gsr Ventures#Opera#Oride#Covid#Airtel#Paga
