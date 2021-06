Authorities in Galloway Township say two people, including a police officer, were injured in a crash Tuesday morning. The Galloway Township Police Department says at about 10:15 AM, a vehicle being driven by Connor Morgan of Port Republic was traveling west on Upland Avenue when he failed to stop at the stop sign at 2nd Avenue. That infraction caused a collision with a Galloway Township police vehicle that was being driven by Ofc. Eric Munyon, who was driving north on 2nd Avenue.