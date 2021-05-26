Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Augusta, MO

Wine Finds: Norton wines for Memorial Day cookouts

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 17 days ago

If you’re planning a Memorial Day cookout, be on the lookout for big, fruity reds that go well with bratwurst, burgers and barbecue sauce. Among options are robust dry reds made from norton grapes grown right here in our region. Also known as cynthiana, norton is a native American hybrid grape variety named for Dr. Daniel Norton, a prominent 19th-century grape grower and researcher from Richmond, Virginia. The following are two examples from Missouri and Illinois.

www.stltoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Missouri Food & Drinks
State
Virginia State
City
Richmond, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Augusta, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#National Wine Day#Cookout#Food Drink#Beverages#Red Wine#Barbecue Sauce#Red Grapes#Red Fruit#American#Illinois Bought#French#Mary Michelle Winery#Augusta Winery#Norton Grapes#Dr Daniel Norton#Missouri Oak Barrels#Burgers#Bratwurst#Fruity Reds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Missouri Statekhqa.com

Take-home cocktails permanently allowed in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri lawmakers have passed a measure that now lets patrons bring alcoholic beverages home with them from certain establishments. One of the owners of Barvino in Jefferson city, Matt Green, said that although the to-go alcohol purchases have been beneficial they are not a major part of Barvino's income.
Missouri StateNeosho Daily News

Day Trippin near southwest Missouri: Devil’s Canyon

Over the course of this summer, I’ll be plotting out and exploring some day trips that can be made in the southwest Missouri area. This weekend, I tackled another hike off of the alltrails.com list of the “best Ozark hikes" in Devil's Canyon. A couple weeks ago, I had meant...
Missouri Statektvo.com

Free fishing days set for June 12 and 13 in Missouri

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation has announced that free fishing days will take place on June 12 and 13 this year. During these designated days, people may fish without having to buy a fishing permit, trout permit or trout park daily tag. Other fishing regulations remain in...
Missouri Statemissouristate.edu

Celebrate Staff Appreciation Week

We’re saying thank you to Missouri State’s super staff this week, May 17-21. Tuesday, May 18: If you ordered a Staff Superhero t-shirt, you’ll get a message about picking it up. Thursday, May 20: Super Shout-Outs – Share photos and shout-outs on social media #MSUStaffSuperhero. Friday, May 21: Due to...
Missouri Statektvo.com

Northeast Missouri man has 100,000 reasons to celebrate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man has 100,000 reasons to celebrate. Richard Fleak, of Kirksville, claimed a $100,000 top prize on the Missouri Lottery’s “Triple Cash Crossword” Scratchers game. He purchased the winning ticket at the north Ayerco in Kirksville. Players in Adair County won more than $3.2...
Kansas StateKMBC.com

Get hooked on free fishing days coming to Kansas, Missouri in June

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hoping to try your hand at fishing before spending money on a permit in Missouri and Kansas? Then you’re in luck in early June in both states. The Missouri Department of Conservation is inviting the public to “get hooked on fishing” through its Free Fishing Days June 12-13. Kansas anglers can fish for free on June 6-7 as part of the Kansas Department of Wildlife Parks and Tourism's "Free Fishing Days."
Missouri Statemycouriertribune.com

Strawberries grow wild in Missouri

Did you realize that one of our native plants is responsible for an industry worth hundreds of millions of dollars a year? Our wild strawberry is one of the parents of the cultivated strawberry, and around 250 different cultivated varieties available, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. Strawberries are...
Missouri Stateauroraadvertiser.net

Which Missouri cities and counties still have COVID-19 mask mandates?

Missouri never had a statewide mask mandate, unlike many states, but as the COVID-19 pandemic spread rapidly last fall, many Missouri cities and counties rushed to adopt some form of face covering requirement. By November, more than half the state's population was required to wear a mask while in shared...
Missouri Statemetrovoicenews.com

Babylon Bee pokes fun at Missouri, Kansas over vaccine enticements

The satirical website Babylon Bee released a story on what states are giving away to encourage residents to get vaccinated. Included on list, which pokes fun at all 50 states, are “Free tickets to the MLB All-Star game if you live in Georgia” and a “Chance to play starting shortstop for the Kansas City Royals” for Missouri residents.
Missouri StateBlue Springs Examiner

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Missouri

Missouri reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 3,056 new cases. That's down 15.7% from the previous week's tally of 3,623. Missouri ranked 43rd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest per person, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 18.9% from the week before, with 232,421 cases reported. With 1.99% of the country's population, Missouri had 1.31% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, four states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.
Missouri StatePosted by
The Joplin Globe

Missouri's Vaccine Navigator now available in 7 languages

Missouri health officials have launched their online Vaccine Navigator service, already available in English and Spanish, in five more languages: Chinese, French, Korean, Portuguese and Russian. The navigator service allows residents to find and register for COVID-19 vaccine appointments. It also reminds registrants when it is time to schedule their...
Missouri Statelpgasmagazine.com

Missouri school district purchases 11 propane-fueled buses

Missouri’s Independence School District invested in 11 Blue Bird propane autogas-fueled school buses and installed a propane fueling infrastructure. The school district, located near Kansas City, Missouri, was previously utilizing diesel-powered buses but wanted to lower costs as well as harmful emissions. “I think cost and emissions both certainly played...
Missouri Statemogreenway.com

9% of all hemp acreage in Missouri failed testing in 2020

According to the Missouri Department of Agriculture, 9% of planted hemp acreage in the program’s first year failed testing. 69% tested within the compliance limits and was eligible for harvest in 2020. There were 207 Producer Registrations and 78 Agricultural Hemp Propagule and Seed Permits approved and an additional 80...
Missouri StatePosted by
St. Joseph Post

Missouri teen drowns trying to swim across river

UNION, Mo. (AP) — A teenager has died after attempting to swim across the Meramec River in Franklin County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. William Bergner Jr., of Bourbon, died Sunday night after he tried to swim across the river from a campground boat access inside Meramec State Park in Franklin County. He became exhausted, went under the water and was not able to resurface, the patrol said.
Louisiana StateSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Louisiana suspect arrested in 1984 Missouri homicide

CAMDENTON, Mo. (AP) — A Louisiana man has been charged with second-degree murder in the 1984 killing of a woman in Missouri,. Larry G. Hicks, 78, of Franklin, Louisiana, was charged on Friday in the Dec. 15, 1984, beating death of Diana Lukosius, of Camdenton. Prosecutors said Lukosius was driving home from a party when her car was forced off a road. She was found near her vehicle and died two days later from her injuries.
Missouri State921news.com

Missouri State Fair Hiring

The Missouri State Fair is hiring a full-time Events/Concession Coordinator for the fairgrounds in Sedalia. Suitable candidates include individuals with excellent time management and organizational skills, Above average written and verbal communication skills, A good work ethic and dependability. Applicants for the Events/Concession Coordinator position with The Missouri State Fair...