Wine Finds: Norton wines for Memorial Day cookouts
If you’re planning a Memorial Day cookout, be on the lookout for big, fruity reds that go well with bratwurst, burgers and barbecue sauce. Among options are robust dry reds made from norton grapes grown right here in our region. Also known as cynthiana, norton is a native American hybrid grape variety named for Dr. Daniel Norton, a prominent 19th-century grape grower and researcher from Richmond, Virginia. The following are two examples from Missouri and Illinois.www.stltoday.com