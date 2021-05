If there's one thing that could call itself the official food of summer, the hot dog could put forth a good case. We gobble them down at ballparks and beaches, eat them off sticks at fairs and festivals, and when we're home we throw them on the backyard grill. Sure, they may not be as impressive as, say, helmet nachos or grilled filet mignon, but one thing hot dogs have going for them is that they're usually one of the cheapest eats available. Another point in their favor is that they're among the kid-friendliest of foods — as long as you're talking about older kids, that is. Hot dogs, for the younger ones, can be downright dangerous.