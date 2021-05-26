newsbreak-logo
Howard names College of Fine Arts for Chadwick Boseman

By ASHRAF KHALIL Associated Press
Herald-Palladium
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — While studying at Howard University, young Chadwick Boseman helped lead a student protest against plans to merge his beloved College of Fine Arts into the College of Arts and Sciences. He failed in that goal, but 20 years later, the acclaimed actor is being posthumously honored as...

www.heraldpalladium.com
