Blue-haired SUN Vo-Tech grad barred from ceremony

Blue highlights are seen in Gabriela Santana’s hair. Photo provided

The mother of 18-year-old Gabriela Santana said her daughter is being discriminated against after she was barred from participating in SUN Area Technical Institute's graduating ceremony Thursday night unless she covered the dark blue highlights in her hair.

"I understand the school has a policy, but to apply it to one person is discrimination," said Sheyla Gonzalez whose daughter was asked to cover her newly dyed hair or not walk with her classmates at the ceremony scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Shikellamy High School.

SUN Tech Administrative Director Jennifer Hain said the school policy banning brightly colored hair dye is clearly outlined in the school handbook.

"This is not a high school graduation, it's an award ceremony," Hain said. "It's a privilege to attend."

She said Santana, who was a dental associate student and will major in math at Bloomsburg University this fall, will be allowed to participate in the ceremony with her 270 classmates if she covers her hair. If not, she will still receive her certification but won't be permitted to walk in cap and gown, Hain said.

Santana, who graduates next week from Shikellamy High School, said she was aware that brightly colored hair dye, or "party colors," is not allowed at the vocational school in New Berlin but didn't think the dark blue tint she added to her chestnut brown tresses would jeopardize her involvement with the award ceremony when she dyed it on Wednesday.

"I wanted to change it for graduation. I don’t know what the big issue is with that. Some people have piercings, some people have blonde or red highlights and that's not their natural color," she said.

Santana has no plans to cover her hair but said she will be in attendance at tonight's ceremony dressed in her cap and gown.