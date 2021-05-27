Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sunbury, PA

Blue-haired SUN Vo-Tech grad barred from ceremony

By Marcia Moore mmoore@dailyitem.com
Posted by 
The Daily Item
The Daily Item
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FtzJc_0aCdmoI600
Blue highlights are seen in Gabriela Santana’s hair. Photo provided

The mother of 18-year-old Gabriela Santana said her daughter is being discriminated against after she was barred from participating in SUN Area Technical Institute's graduating ceremony Thursday night unless she covered the dark blue highlights in her hair.

"I understand the school has a policy, but to apply it to one person is discrimination," said Sheyla Gonzalez whose daughter was asked to cover her newly dyed hair or not walk with her classmates at the ceremony scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Shikellamy High School.

SUN Tech Administrative Director Jennifer Hain said the school policy banning brightly colored hair dye is clearly outlined in the school handbook.

"This is not a high school graduation, it's an award ceremony," Hain said. "It's a privilege to attend."

She said Santana, who was a dental associate student and will major in math at Bloomsburg University this fall, will be allowed to participate in the ceremony with her 270 classmates if she covers her hair. If not, she will still receive her certification but won't be permitted to walk in cap and gown, Hain said.

Santana, who graduates next week from Shikellamy High School, said she was aware that brightly colored hair dye, or "party colors," is not allowed at the vocational school in New Berlin but didn't think the dark blue tint she added to her chestnut brown tresses would jeopardize her involvement with the award ceremony when she dyed it on Wednesday.

"I wanted to change it for graduation. I don’t know what the big issue is with that. Some people have piercings, some people have blonde or red highlights and that's not their natural color," she said.

Santana has no plans to cover her hair but said she will be in attendance at tonight's ceremony dressed in her cap and gown.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Daily Item

The Daily Item

Sunbury, PA
1K+
Followers
205
Post
435K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Item

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sunbury, PA
Sunbury, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
New Berlin, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Sunbury, PA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Vocational School#Hair Color#Bloomsburg University#Brown Hair#Shikellamy High School#Sun Tech Administrative#Graduation#Daughter#Math#Brightly Colored Hair#Discrimination#Tonight#Piercings#Fall#Party Colors#Vo Tech Grad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
Related
Shamokin Dam, PAnewsitem.com

Marywood University partnering with community college advocates

SHAMOKIN DAM — Supporters of a community college likely to be based in the Sunbury area announced Friday that Marywood University would offer expertise along the way. Representatives of the Scranton-based university met mid-morning with Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project (SVCEP) board members and others at the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce to announce the partnership.
Sunbury, PADaily Item

Shikellamy Class of 2001 sets reunion event

SUNBURY — The Shikellamy High School Class of 2001 will celebrate its 20th reunion on Aug. 7. The event is scheduled for 7-11 p.m. at the Front Street Station in Northumberland. Tickets are available for purchase by sending payment to Jenna Zimmerman, either through PayPal (jennaz983@gmail.com), Venmo (@Jenna-Zimmerman-17), for cash...
Sunbury, PAPosted by
The Daily Item

Sunbury group to offer art classes

SUNBURY — The Albright Center for the Arts will begin to offer art classes on May 22. According to Sunbury’s Revitalization Inc. board member Chris Reis, the program will begin on May 22 from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. with resident artist, Uriah “Marcellus” Hammond. The class is for all...