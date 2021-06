Thick blankets of cobwebs have been seen in Australia’s Victoria after it was hit by heavy rains and flooding, with some calling the phenomenon a “spider apocalypse”. Images taken from the East Gippsland region show cobwebs covering large swathes like a sheet. Some of the pictures were posted by a user on Reddit who said: “If the floods weren't enough, I give you, spider apocalypse.”Victoria was hit by heavy rains and high winds last week, forcing thousands of people to evacuate. There are still many who remain without power in the state as authorities repair transformers and clear roads.Parts of...