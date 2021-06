The Riverton City Council meets tomorrow night at 7 p.m. with the city’s 2021-2022 Fiscal Year budget of $22.6 million dollars to be presented to the council. Action items include electing a new Vice President of the Council to replace Cory Rota who moved to Michigan, committee assignments for Rota’s replacement on the council, Dean Peranteaux, the budget for the Wind River Visitors Council, a vehicle theft ordinance on second reading, on first reading an ordinance proving for an Electrical Inspector and a bid award for Lewis Street.