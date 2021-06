The Los Angeles Lakers had 15 active players for their season-ending Game 6 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, and 14 of them saw the court. Some, like LeBron James, played nearly the entire game. Others, like Jared Dudley, Ben McLemore and Alfonzo McKinnie, saw only a single minute of garbage-time action. Only one Laker was held out of the game entirely, and he was a starter for them as recently as Tuesday: Andre Drummond.