Since being named head football coach at Tennessee State University, Eddie George has been busy trying to get the program in position to succeed. He landed a high-profile recruit from Texas A&M in the transfer porter recently and now he is putting together one heck of a coaching staff. © George Walker IV / The Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC Eddie George adds former Buckeyes to Tennessee State coaching staff George has added some big names on the offensive and defensive side of the ball naming Brandon Fisher, son of former Tennessee Titans head coach Jeff Fisher as defensive coordinator, and Hue Jackson as his offensive coordinator. Jackson of course didn’t have a great run as a head coach in Cleveland but was very successful in Cincinnati as the OC. George has also brought in some former Ohio State Buckeyes to round out his coaching staff. It was announced…