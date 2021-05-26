Cancel
Port Clinton, OH

Port Clinton’s honor students clean up local highway

Beacon
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePort Clinton High School’s National Honor Society collected trash along Gill Road in Port Clinton recently as part of their semi-annual Adopt-a-Road campaign. NHS students participating included Elliot Auxter, Connor Bechtel, Austin Bradshaw, Ethan Carpenter, Hannah Cross, Logan Floro, Steven Holly, Jayce Kennedy, Brandon King, Karah King, Rebekah Koehl, Kieran Mackey, Jameson Mullens, Michael Recker, Kierstin Sherer, Spencer Spieldenner, Averie Webb, Kennedy Adkins, Anthony Aukerman, Hunter Bechtel, Carter Blaesing, Marcella Brenner, Diego Buhay, Paige Cuevas, Katerina Fillmore, Alexia Harnard, Connor Helle, Leyna Jackson, Paeja Leow, Nathen Lukac, Sydney Moore, Madison Palmer, Colby Sayre, Alexis Spears and Paige Zibert.

