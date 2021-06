The 37th annual Southtowns Walleye Association tournament kicks off today with over 800 entrants competing for over $75,000 in cash plus merchandise. The tournament runs through next Sunday. Cash awards will be paid out for the top 200 heaviest walleye caught during the time frame by registered contestants. This event is one of the most affordable contests with a $100 price tag that includes a mandatory $50 membership fee plus a $50 derby fee. Most everyone kicks in an extra $5 for the walleye wallet which pays out 50% in cash payouts and the rest goes to the Kids Fishing Program. There are four weigh stations for this nine-day event. They are located at Barcelona from 1-4 p.m., Dunkirk from 2-5 p.m., Sunset Bay from 2-5 p.m. and the SWA Club located at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg from 3-7 p.m. All weigh stations will close by 4 p.m. on June 20. All of the contestants will be hoping to catch a walleye at least 26 inches in length that weighs 7.94 pounds. The first one to bring in a walleye with that exact weight, or closest to it without going over, from New York state waters only, will win the cash bounty worth $1,500. The awards banquet will be on July 10 at the club from 1-5 p.m.