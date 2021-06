CROSSLAKE — Speakers Bob and Char Wrobel will speak at the Crosslake Historic Log Village at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 23. The Wrobels are part of a nonprofit wildlife program involved in rescuing, rehabilitating and releasing orphaned and injured wildlife. This is accomplished through the cooperation of concerned citizens and the DNR. They provide rescue, medicine, surgery and physical therapy leading to the release of wildlife into their natural habitat. Doctors are licensed wildlife rehabilitators through both the DNR and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.