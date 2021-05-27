Boys Volleyball Scoreboard for May 26: Jairam Rodriguez, Lewis Torres helps Holyoke bounce back against Ware & more
After suffering their first loss of the season last week, Jairam Rodriguez (20) and Lewis Torres (21) combined for 41 digs to ensure the Purple Knights got back to their winning ways during the Holyoke boys volleyball team's four-set, (18-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-18) home win over Ware Wednesday evening.