Wednesday Prep Roundup: Bloomer overcomes early deficits to top Hayward for 15th consecutive victory

BLOOMER — The Bloomer baseball team overcame a pair of early deficits to earn a 7-4 victory over Hayward on Wednesday afternoon for a Heart O'North Conference triumph. Connor Crane was 3-for-3 with three runs batted in, two stolen bases and a run scored for Bloomer as the 'Hawks won their 15th game in a row. Ethan Rothbauer added two hits, two runs scored and a steal as the Blackhawks trailed 1-0 after the top of the first and 3-2 after the top of the second.