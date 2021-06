On Friday, Royal Caribbean announced a reversal of its previously planned requirement that passengers be fully COVID-19 vaccinated in order to sail aboard its cruises. This policy change flies in the face of Royal Caribbean’s original mandate that both guests and crew be fully vaccinated in order to board its vessels when the line returns to cruising from U.S. homeports in June 2021. The vaccination requirement will no longer apply for ships sailing out of Florida or Texas, although it holds for cruises departing from anywhere else.