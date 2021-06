Spies in Hong Kong: from mainland Chinese language brokers and Japanese infiltrators to Taiwanese defectors and native pirates, a historical past of espionage within the SAR. On June 8, Hong Kong Chief Govt Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor warned town’s universities to not let their college students be “simply indoctrinated” after being “penetrated by international forces” bent on “brainwashing”; forces who both “need to undermine the Chinese language authorities, or have ideological prejudices in opposition to China”, expressing that she had “little question” that “ulterior motives” have been at play, confirming her perception that “these exterior forces are at work”.Which exterior forces have been these precisely?…