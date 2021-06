The Governor’s Office and Rhode Island Department of Health today announced that certain restrictions on what have been categorized as higher risk activities and settings will be lifted effective June 18, 2021. The activities and settings include: live indoor performances, indoor hookah, saunas and whirlpools, and nightclubs. These settings and activities continue to be higher risk for people who are not fully vaccinated. Anyone who is not fully vaccinated, including children who are too young to be vaccinated, should continue to wear a mask when indoors.