Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montana State

Commission Begins Choosing Criteria To Draw Montana's Second U.S. House Seat

By Yellowstone Public Radio
ypradio.org
 23 days ago

The commission in charge of redrawing Montana’s political boundaries this week met for the first time since federal census data revealed the state would regain its second U.S. House seat. Though it’s early in the process, commissioners have different approaches for determining what the state’s congressional districts should look like. Kevin Trevellyan with Yellowstone Public Radio has been following the commission. He shares his reporting with Nicky Ouellet.

www.ypradio.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Rosendale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Gerrymandering#U S#Federal Census Data#U S House#Yellowstone Public Radio#Republicans#Democrats#The Montana Supreme Court#Senate#The Continental Divide#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Politics
Related
Politicsmtpr.org

Commission To Begin Redrawing Montana Legislative And Congressional Districts

The Republicans and Democrats on Montana’s Districting and Apportionment Commission are expected to present conflicting plans for drawing the state’s districts at a Thursday meeting. The districting and apportionment committee is scheduled to meet to discuss possible criteria to draw new lines for 100 legislative districts — and for the...
Montana Statethreeforksvoice.com

Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission to Meet on June 10

The Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission will meet on June 10 at 1 p.m. to consider the criteria commissioners will use to create congressional and state legislative district lines. In addition, commissioners will continue to discuss the redistricting process, data, and timelines. An agenda and instructions on how the public...
Kentucky Statekentuckytoday.com

Ky. retains 6 seats in U.S. House. Did you know there once was 13?

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – While the 2020 Census results mean Kentucky will remain with six members in its U.S. House delegation, that number has varied widely in the past. Under the U.S. Constitution, the Senate has two members from each state, so with 50 states that means there are 100 Senators. But the formula for determining how many members each state has in the House of Representatives has changed several times over the years.
Public Healthmtpr.org

Montana Commission Approves $75 Million In Federal Coronavirus Health Spending

A special state legislative commission Thursday approved an estimated $75 million in federal coronavirus aid for public health spending in Montana. The health advisory commission, made up of state lawmakers and governor’s office officials, approved more than $13 million to support local vaccination efforts and stand up a media campaign to challenge anti-vaccine messaging.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Daily Montanan

Wisconsin lawmaker proposes to ban Washington, D.C., from teaching Critical Race Theory

WASHINGTON — A Republican member of the U.S. House from Wisconsin wants to restrict how District of Columbia public school teachers talk about racism and sexism, drafting a bill that’s the latest attack by the GOP against discussions of race and gender in U.S. schools. The bill introduced this week by Rep. Glenn Grothman, titled the “Ending […] The post Wisconsin lawmaker proposes to ban Washington, D.C., from teaching Critical Race Theory appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Minneapolis, MNThe Free Press

Minnesota House GOP filibusters in contentious budget debate

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota House launched into a long, contentious debate Thursday that delayed its first floor votes on the big budget bills that lawmakers were unable to pass before time ran out on the year's regular session last month. The House had four bills teed up for final...
Posted by
WashingtonExaminer

Trump endorses Murkowski challenger in Alaska Senate race

Former President Donald Trump had promised to endorse a Republican challenger to Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski. On Friday, he kept that promise. Trump announced his support for Kelly Tshibaka, Alaska’s former commissioner of the Department of Administration. “Lisa Murkowski is bad for Alaska,” his statement read. “Her vote to confirm...
Congress & Courtsspectrumnews1.com

Lawmakers try to make Congress more functional

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Gallup poll last month found that only one-third of Americans approve of the way Congress is handling its job, which set the scene for a hearing held Thursday about making Capitol Hill function better. What You Need To Know. U.S. House committee hosted a hearing on...
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Republican senators dampen Democratic hopes for voting bill

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell threw cold water on Democrats’ hopes of finding enough bipartisan support to pass their massive voting bill on Tuesday. Even as Democrats huddled to discuss whether they could support a compromise measure suggested by Sen. Joe Manchin III, West Virginia Democrat, Mr. McConnell said Republicans would not support it.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

40-year march: Only one state doesn't recognize Juneteenth

Forty years after the first state recognized the formal end of slavery in the United States as cause for an official celebration, President Biden signed legislation Thursday making Juneteenth a national holiday. The march from unofficial holiday to a formal day off for most federal employees started in Texas, more...
Pennsylvania Statewisr680.com

Pennsylvania Ends Emergency Declaration

Pennsylvania’s disaster emergency declaration has officially come to an end. With the spring primary election being certified yesterday, the vote from the House of Representatives to end Governor Wolf’s emergency declaration went into effect. In the past election, Pennsylvania voters approved giving the legislature a bigger role in emergency orders.
Hillsboro Beach, FLPosted by
NewPelican

Commission watchdog appointed to vacant seat

Hillsboro Beach – Citizen activist Jane Reiser was chosen Tuesday to fill the commission seat vacated in May by Andy Brown. Reiser, 68, has been an observer of the town’s government for the past five years, often contributing her comments and opinions. It was Reiser’s dedicated attendance at commission meetings...
Georgia Statewtoc.com

Uncertainty remains over Georgia’s state House District 165th seat

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Special elections to fill vacant seats in Georgia’s legislature began this week around the state. One local House seat with uncertainty still swirling around it is the 165th District seat in Savannah, currently occupied by Representative Mickey Stephens. Rep. Stephens was first sworn in as a...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Senate sets hearing for DC statehood for June 22

The Senate is moving forward with an effort to make Washington D.C. the 51st state by scheduling a hearing for June 22. But final passage for statehood is still a longshot prospect in the 50-50 split upper chamber. The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee will convene a hearing...