Commission Begins Choosing Criteria To Draw Montana's Second U.S. House Seat

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – While the 2020 Census results mean Kentucky will remain with six members in its U.S. House delegation, that number has varied widely in the past. Under the U.S. Constitution, the Senate has two members from each state, so with 50 states that means there are 100 Senators. But the formula for determining how many members each state has in the House of Representatives has changed several times over the years.