Here the wait is over for the enthusiast of Fortnite as it a here again with its new season 7. In the new season, you will enjoy a story that revolves around the bend of the proverbial rover. While in the card you will going to enjoy futuristic weapons, battle pass, and rick along with Morty crossover. Well, let us inform you that this season there are no lives which might be disturbing for you but you can get to see some of the glimpses of this season. In the primal setting of the island, you will be going to see a jam of dinosaurs.