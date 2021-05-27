Cancel
TV Series

Wait, Did Chicago Med's Season 6 Finale Say Goodbye To Those Two Major Characters Or Not?

By Laura Hurley
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 23 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Warning: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD for the Season 6 finale of Chicago Med, called "I Will Come To Save You." Another season of Chicago Med has come to an end, and the Season 6 finale delivered the kind of cliffhangers that Med was unable to back in Season 5, but it didn't deliver the twists that viewers had every reason to expect were on the way. News broke weeks ago that Torrey DeVitto and Yaya DaCosta were leaving Med after six seasons, which seemingly meant that "I Will Come To Save You" would say goodbye to Natalie and April. After the events of the finale, however, I'm just confused as to whether or not that was really goodbye.

Colin Donnell
Yaya Dacosta
Torrey Devitto
#Chicago Med#Chicago P D#Meds#Kender#Gaffney Medical#Nbc#Chicago Fire And
