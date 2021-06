I’m getting more and more excited for the upcoming tvN legal drama Demon Judge (The Devil Judge) since it just looks so cool and stylized. It’s a different take than the usual law drama and seems to posit the legal system as a cross between entertainment and theater. Ji Sung is the titular demon judge with Kim Min Jung as a power player nemesis and Jinyoung as a young judge who is obviously still idealistic, and also Park Gyu Young rounds out the four leads playing a detective. There are new posters and previews out and it does remind me of the overall vibe of Vincenzo and that’s not a bad thing. Directing is the PD of Children of Nobody, Triangle, and Two Weeks with the script by the writer of Ms. Hammurabi (another legal drama), and this drama will take over the Sat-Sun time slot from Mine on July 23rd.