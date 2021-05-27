Cancel
Entertainment

Below Deck's Kate Chastain Had A Spicy Description For All The Hook-Ups Happening Aboard Ship

By Lauren Vanderveen
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 22 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fan-favorite Kate Chastain might have put her own chief stew and Below Deck days behind her, after her official exit in 2020. But that doesn’t mean the notorious shade-thrower at sea doesn’t have some thoughts on the totally bonkers second season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht airing now. In fact, the former chief stew had some extra spicy descriptions of the hook-ups and cast members onboard this season.

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Kaley Cuoco has been quite lucky in her career. After starting with a lot of one-off roles in sitcoms and made for TV movies when she was a child, she landed a lead part on 8 Simple Rules as a teen, and then, within two years of that show ending, wound up on one of the most popular sitcoms of the past couple of decades: The Big Bang Theory. Cuoco was a part of the main cast for the CBS mega-hit for its entire 12-season run, but she recently spoke about the sad moment she realized it wouldn't last forever, and how she chose The Flight Attendant for her next big TV show.