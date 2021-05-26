Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Alutiiq culture walk

Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA crowd of Kodiakans gathered at North End Trail on Near Island for the Sun’aq Tribe Alutiiq Festival on Saturday. The festival featured a culture walk through the forest, games for kids, and traditional drumming and dancing performances.

www.newsminer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alutiiq#Tribe#Festival#Culture#North End Trail#The Sun#Kids#Games
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
Charleston, WVIronton Tribune

Arts & Culture: J. Hatfield

J. Hatfield: Jeremiah Hatfield, Travis Egnor, Tim Dorsey, Justin Puett. Location: Charleston, West Virginia. This project started as a result of Covid lockdowns. I’ve been playing in bands for the last 10 years but never took the time to work on music I had written. I was working with Greg McGowan at Rose City Recording on some studio sessions and when everything shut down I was out of gigs and he was out of recording sessions so we continued on and used the time to our advantage to work up these songs.
Los Angeles, CAnonprofitquarterly.org

Liberatory Culture

My daughter Saphia used to always tell me she had a song “stuck in her head.” Well, ever since I heard the Linda Lindas’ “Racist, Sexist Boy” song, it’s been stuck in my head. Apparently, I’m not alone. A clip of a recent performance at the Los Angeles Public Library went viral.
Musicwinonapost.com

A hands-on lesson in Native culture

Drumming is like a heartbeat, instructors told Riverway Learning Community students. After weeks of building a Native drum and gaining knowledge about its meaning, students finally got to experience that beat for themselves as they performed a song. The students assisted with putting together the drum as part of an...
Oak Bluffs, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

‘Food is culture’

There’s likely no better expert on the food and the culinary practices of African Americans than Dr. Jessica B. Harris, and millions of people are going to find out a lot about the same when they sit down to watch the new Netflix docuseries based on her book, “High on the Hog: A Culinary Journey from Africa to America.” It arrives on May 26, just in time for Memorial Day weekend binge watching, and it is a must-see documentary of the African American journey from Benin in West Africa to Charleston, S.C., to Monticello, to New York City and beyond. Along the way you’ll learn more about the history of slavery and its connection to the foods most Americans consider their own than you ever learned from a history book. And you’ll be surprised by much of it.
Bridgehampton, NYEast Hampton Star

Kids Culture 05.27.21

Project Most's upcoming STEAM workshop for kids ages 3 and 4 is all about mixing paints and watching how the colors move and change. It will be held on Saturday, June 5, starting at 9:30 a.m. At 10:45 that morning, kids in kindergarten through the third grade can turn milk cartons into cars, and at 12:30 p.m., fourth through sixth graders can learn about water striders (a type of water bug) and take a challenge to make their own.
East Hampton, NYEast Hampton Star

Kids Culture 06.03.21

"Tap: The Rhythm Awakens" on Friday, June 11, and June 12 is the latest production from Our Fabulous Variety Show, its first stage show since December of 2019. To be held at the Children's Museum of the East End in Bridgehampton at 6:30 p.m. both days, student and adult dancers will pay tribute to the art and history of tap dance while celebrating each performer's own dance journey.
Entertainmentculturalweekly.com

Cultural Capital: Goodbye and Hello

Our answer to this question has always been: Through its cultural capital. The accumulation of creative arts and sciences, poetry and design, learning and the transmission of knowledge, the work of writers and musicians and dancers. It’s the cultural capital of society that endures, spreads, inspires. And at a time...
Animalsperfectduluthday.com

Critter Walk

Join a naturalist on a short walk that is meant for kids and families. Scavenger hunt for signs of critters and other fun things on this half-mile, grassy-trail adventure. All naturalist programs at Jay Cooke State Park are free, but a Minnesota State Park vehicle permit is needed to park a vehicle in the park. Permits can be purchased upon arrival. The cost is $7 for a single day or $35 for a year. All programs require registration due to limited space. Call 218-673-7005 or email kris.hiller @ state.mn.us with the name and total number of people in the group. Masks and social distancing are encouraged while outdoors.
Lycoming County, PAMilton Daily Standard

'Coffee culture to be explored

WILLIAMSPORT — The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society will be hosting the “culture of coffee and coffee tasting” at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 10, in the museum Community Room. The event will feature coffee brewed by the Backhouse Cafe and Tea House. Pastries will also...
Entertainmenttribuneledgernews.com

On the area arts and cultural scene

Jun. 5---- Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd., will host the ensemble Vermillion Duet for a performance in the historic House Chamber beginning at 1 p.m. June 6. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. The ensemble will perform never-before-heard compositions inspired by the events of 2020. The concert is part of the Free First Sunday series, which provides free entrance to downtown museums and attractions on the first Sunday of every month. For more information, visit louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
RestaurantsTrendHunter.com

Drag Culture-Celebrating Dishes

This Pride Month, Chipotle is celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community and specifically drag queen culture with special events, and even special dishes like the Trixie Mattel Price Burrito and the Kim Chi Pride Bowl. Throughout Pride Month, Chipotle will by serving up charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent across two different events:...
Politicsspringsmag.com

Curbside Culture Returns

Why search for a venue when you can create one? Curbside Culture is back for 2021. The popular program by the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region gives you the power to schedule live outdoor arts performances at a location of your choosing, whether in your yard, the park or even your workplace.
Boone, NCWatauga Democrat

Keeping the culture in Boone

Boone and the rest of the High Country have always had a unique culture that breeds art, expression and resilience, with many people taking the time to make sure that the culture is not lost to time. This preservation has been done through the cultivation of historical items and programs...
Ironton, OHIronton Tribune

ARTS AND CULTURE: Winter Robins

Genre Style: House, Techno, Disco, Electronic, Dance Music. Location: Ashland/Ironton (Tri-State) Erica: We’ve been longtime friends and musical collaborators for years. We both love dance music, but we weren’t hearing a lot of new stuff out there that was getting us excited, so we decided to make our own. In the winter of 2019, Mark brought over a demo of Don’t Want to be Alone and the rest is history.
Orange, TXtherecordlive.com

Preserving Cajun Culture

A previous "Down Life's Highway" column in 'The Record' newspapers struck a chord with Sandra Cash. It resonated with her so deeply, that she kept a copy of that column for over a year. "Heavenly Cajuns-who will fill their shoes" was the title of the column that was published March...
Watertown, WIWatertown Daily Times

Window Art Walk, Chalk the Walk planned

The Watertown Arts Council and Watertown Unified School District art department are teaming up to create the 10th annual Watertown Window Art Walk. There will be an extended viewing window to help accommodate busy schedules and health concerns. This event is happening in conjunction with the Chalk the Walk event...
ReligionConcordia Blade-Empire

A Closer Walk

The Bible contains many words of blessing. Many of the Epistles in the New Testament end with a blessing or benediction. Of all the different blessings offered in the Bible this one may be foremost among them. "And the Lord spake unto Moses, saying, 'Speak unto Aaron and unto his sons, saying, "On this wise ye shall bless the children of Israel, saying unto them, 'The Lord bless thee, and keep thee: The Lord make His face shine upon thee, and be gracious unto thee: The Lord lift up His countenance upon thee, and give thee peace.'" And they shall put my name upon the children of Israel; and I will bless them,'" Numbers 6:22-27 KJV. What a profound blessing!
Gardeningshepherdexpress.com

Riding the Surge in Garden Culture

Throughout the past decade, Racine has seen a significant surge in garden and plant culture. From the Racine Urban Gardening network on Washington Avenue to the Marquette Street Garden, Racine has used gardening to bring together community and promote environmental preservation. Caretaker Lourdes Rio with the help of Kristina Campbell,...
Books & Literatureala.org

Advancing a culture of creativity in libraries

CHICAGO — Today’s library workers have many roles to play: information gatekeepers, connectors, collaborators, and storytellers. The key ingredient is creativity, which acts as the lynchpin of functioning successfully as a team as well as impacting communities in positive ways. “Advancing a Culture of Creativity in Libraries: Programming and Engagement,” published by ALA Editions, examines creativity and how it can be applied in library work culture, programming, and outreach. Megan Lotts shows how academic and public libraries can encourage staff to approach teaching, learning, and problem-solving in unconventional ways. This invigorating book:
Lifestyleparentmap.com

Ranger Walk

Interested in a weekend activity that's both fun and educational? Bring the whole family to the Lake Hills Greenbelt Ranger Station for a ranger-led walk! Every Saturday from 2-3 p.m., join us for a mild 1-mile nature hike through the Greenbelt's trails and discover the season's myriad of flora and fauna. Wear your favorite weather-appropriate outdoor clothing and shoes, and feel free to bring personal wildlife-viewing gear (e.g. binoculars or magnifying glasses) to further enjoy the park. If you're feeling especially energized, continue on to the Larsen Lake trail loop and use your newfound knowledge to explore. We'll be heading out rain or shine, so come prepared to learn and have a great time!