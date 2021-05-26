Alutiiq culture walk

The Bible contains many words of blessing. Many of the Epistles in the New Testament end with a blessing or benediction. Of all the different blessings offered in the Bible this one may be foremost among them. "And the Lord spake unto Moses, saying, 'Speak unto Aaron and unto his sons, saying, "On this wise ye shall bless the children of Israel, saying unto them, 'The Lord bless thee, and keep thee: The Lord make His face shine upon thee, and be gracious unto thee: The Lord lift up His countenance upon thee, and give thee peace.'" And they shall put my name upon the children of Israel; and I will bless them,'" Numbers 6:22-27 KJV. What a profound blessing!