DJ NAME: Inspector Indigo SHOW NAME: Straight Up Land TUNE IN AT: 12-2pm Alternating Thursdays BRIEF BIO: Born in Arizona, Moved on Babylonia WHAT CAN LISTENERS EXPECT FROM YOUR SHOW?: Silly Songs, Songs they’ve never heard & can’t believe were written, A loose sense of thematic connection. WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE KZMU SHOW?: Amarillo Highway, Big Swing Face, Plastic Magic DESERT ISLAND ALBUM: 21 Great Recordings by Jonathan Richman GUILTY PLEASURE ALBUM: Might As Well- The Persuasions Sing the Grateful Dead BEST ON-AIR MOMENT: Trying to make Beaver & Cleaver laugh as a humming guest. IF YOU WERE A PIECE OF OUTDATED AUDIO EQUIPMENT WHAT WOULD YOU BE AND WHY?: A melted cassette tape on the dash of a 1998 Saturn SL 2.