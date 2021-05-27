Cancel
Jack Black Mourns the Death of His School of Rock Costar Kevin Clark: I'm 'Heartbroken'

By Gabrielle Chung
msn.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack Black is remembering his School of Rock costar Kevin Clark in the wake of his death. The actor, 51, paid tribute to Clark — who played kid drummer Freddy Jones in the beloved 2003 film — in a heartfelt Instagram post on Wednesday, calling the former child actor a "beautiful soul."

