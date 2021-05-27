Jack Black Mourns the Death of His School of Rock Costar Kevin Clark: I'm 'Heartbroken'

Rather than return to his studio at Warner Bros. for his final shows, Conan O'Brien will continue taping his Conan show at The Largo Theater, but with full audiences for the weeks of June 14 and June 21. His final show on June 24 with Jack Black will be expanded to one hour. During his final two weeks, Conan will welcome Martin Short, Bill Hader, Mila Kunis, Dana Carvey, JB Smoove and Patton Oswalt. Conan will also welcome a mystery guest on June 22. “Following all LA County Covid Guidelines, attendees will need to be fully vaccinated on the day of attendance and show proof of vaccination,” the show said. “At this time, masks will be required. Tickets are available now. For more information and to enter the free ticket lottery, go to Teamcoco.com/Tickets. Fans can also follow @TeamCoco on Instagram and Twitter for special ticket giveaways.”