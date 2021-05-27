Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Wonderful places to celebrate indigenous American heritage

By Jacqui Agate
msn.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom ancient cliff dwellings and complex earthworks to museums committed to preserving indigenous cultures, important sites relating to America's Native peoples dot the USA. These fascinating cultural sites around the States are the best way to celebrate and learn about indigenous peoples and history year-round. (If you're planning on making a trip, be sure to check state travel advisories and the opening status of individual sites in advance due to COVID-19.)

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indigenous Peoples#Indigenous American#Travel Advisories#Native
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
Related
New York City, NYdance.nyc

Celebrating Artistry for Immigrant Heritage Month!

“I remember dance being this safety of community. And being a South Asian immigrant community in the South, in the 80s, was not always a very. safe experience. So much of these [big Punjabi family gathering]. parties were to reconnect, to carry on some of these traditions. to the next...
MuseumsWicked Local

American Heritage Museum holding D-Day exhibit

The following press release was submitted by the American Heritage Museum:. As June 6 approaches, we remember that fateful day 77 years ago when the Allied forces launched the largest seaborne invasion in history. Codenamed Operation Neptune, American, British and Canadian troops landed on five beaches along a 50-mile stretch of the heavily fortified coast of France’s Normandy region.
Westerly Sun

Native American, indigenous studies scholar to be virtual guest of Tomaquag Museum

Author, educator and historian Christine DeLucia, an assistant professor of history at Williams College, will be the guest of Tomaquag Museum on Wednesday from 6 to 7:15 p.m. for the "The Literature and Author Conversation," a public discussion with authors who reflect on indigenous life, history, literature, health, wellness and representation.
Americasgoodmenproject.com

Key African American Heritage Trail Threatened By Rising Seas

Along the eastern coast of the United States is a 360-kilometer scenic trail that celebrates the life of Harriet Tubman, a much-revered African American woman who escaped from slavery in 1849. She committed much of her life as a free woman to abolishing slavery while helping others escape along the secret Underground Railroad route until they reached the northern U.S. too.
New York City, NYt2conline.com

Sail to Freedom Glorious Celebration Honors Greek Heritage in New York City

On June 6, a grand celebration to honor the unity between America and Greece took place in New York City. Overlooking a stunning view of the Statue of Liberty, ships sailed during a ceremony called ”Sail to Freedom.” The anniversary of 200 years since the commencement of the Greek Revolution of 1821 was recognized with over 200 guests in attendance on several boats.
flicksandfood.com

Bakery Lorraine Celebrates Pride Month With Wonderful Cookies

Bakery Lorraine Celebrates Pride Month With Cookies for a Cause. Bakery Lorraine launches specialty cookie in observance of Pride Month with a portion of all proceeds contributed to local LGBTQ organization Thrive Youth Center. WHO:. Bakery Lorraine, a local favorite and nationally recognized pastry shop, will offer a rainbow-colored cookie...
Minoritiespaloaltonetworks.com

Why Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month Matters

In 1843, a boat containing a 14-year-old Japanese fisherman named Manjiro became America’s first Asian immigrant. Manjiro and his crew were caught in a violent storm during a routine fishing trip. The little boat was carried out to sea, eventually washing up on a desert island some 300 miles away from Manjiro’s coastal Japanese village.
Immigrationfulcolibrary.org

National Caribbean-American Heritage Month: June 2021

Caribbean Heritage Month is a celebration during the month of June which was fostered by residents of Washington, DC and the Institute of Caribbean Studies (ICS). In 1999, ICS began to petition former President Bill Clinton for the recognition of a Caribbean American Heritage Month. Caribbean Heritage Month commemoration was adopted by the U.S. House of Representatives in 2005 to recognize the significance of Caribbean people and their descendants in the history and culture of the United States.
Politicsyourpickenscounty.com

Reflecting on the Keowee Valley area’s Native American heritage

Reflecting on the Keowee Valley area’s Native American heritage. My mother’s name was Grace Moody Cloer. My maternal Moody ancestors came early to the Keowee, “Place of the. Mulberries.” My great-great-great-great-grandfather, Daniel Moody (Papa Daniel), and his son, Martin, bought land on the Toxaway River, Devils Fork, Crow Creek, Little...
Technologybusinessnewswales.com

PLANED Celebrates Community Heritage Online

With many people rediscovering heritage and history on their doorstep during lockdown, PLANED has stepped in to create a celebration of local history in partnership with Pembrokeshire based groups and individuals by creating and establishing the first Pembrokeshire Community Heritage Week. Respecting the COVID guidelines, the first event was held...
Lifestylecountry102.ca

Muskoka Heritage Place Opening June 15th

Muskoka Heritage Place has announced that the Pioneer Village and Portage Flyer Train will open for the 2021 season on Tuesday, June 15th. At this time, the Muskoka Museum and Steam Museum are still closed to the public. “We are thrilled to announce we are open June 15 for the...
oshawaexpress.ca

Oshawa Museum celebrating National Indigenous History Month

The Oshawa Museum is hosting a special online event to recognize National Indigenous History Month. Participants can join Oshawa Museum Curator, Melissa Cole, for a “Tea & Talk from Home.”. The virtual tour will highlight areas of the exhibit A Carrying Place: Oshawa’s Indigenous Story, and viewers will see how...
MuseumsWicked Local

American Heritage Museum to host Tanks, Wings and Wheels weekend

The American Heritage Museum will host the Tanks, Wings and Wheels weekend June 19-20. All three museums will be open: the American Heritage Museum, the Historic Aviation Hangar and Classic Automobile Barn. This is an opportunity to see some of the world’s most rare aircraft, American classic automobiles, historical tanks,...
PoliticsAPG of Wisconsin

Native American Heritage Days at Pioneer Village

For the first time the Pioneer Village Museum west of Cameron hosted Native American Heritage Days Friday through Sunday. The event featured exhibits, some dancing despite the heat and humidity and a weekend long encampment by a mother and daughter, Marge Hehbring and Mae Willkom of Chippewa Falls, members of the Lac Courte Oreilles. They greeted museumgoers and explained uses for their drying rack, tripod and other functional and handmade items.
Celebrationssaymag.com

Celebrate 25 Years of National Indigenous Peoples Day

APTN Indigenous Day Live (IDL) brings a joyous celebration of the 25th National Indigenous Peoples Day (NIPD) to screens across Canada on June 20, 2021, showcasing Indigenous Peoples’ long heritage and lively, diverse cultures. Featuring many of Turtle Island’s up-and-coming and established Indigenous artists in a new and creative way,...
Minoritiesimdb.com

Indigenous Filmmakers Finally Find Their Place in Hollywood

For decades, Indigenous filmmakers and content creators have been chipping away at a wall of obstacles that for too long has silenced them. But at the intersection of Covid-19 lockdowns, streaming technology and diversity initiatives, a variety of Native productions have emerged and made their way to audiences. Recent social...