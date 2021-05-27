Wonderful places to celebrate indigenous American heritage
From ancient cliff dwellings and complex earthworks to museums committed to preserving indigenous cultures, important sites relating to America's Native peoples dot the USA. These fascinating cultural sites around the States are the best way to celebrate and learn about indigenous peoples and history year-round. (If you're planning on making a trip, be sure to check state travel advisories and the opening status of individual sites in advance due to COVID-19.)www.msn.com