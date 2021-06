Ben Simmons ($7,900) vs Hawks- In the grand scheme of things, nobody would say Ben Simmons has played well in this series. He can’t seem to hit a free throw and he hasn’t been as aggressive as we have seen in the past. However, with all the talk about his play and it being a must-win game for the Sixers, I think we should see a different Simmons tonight. He probably still won’t make a free throw but we should expect more than 4 shot attempts and with the way he has been filling up the stat sheet it will be great for fantasy owners. The Hawks defense as a whole leaves a lot to be desired so I will take a chance on Simmons given his high floor.