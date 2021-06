AUSTIN, Texas - The FBI released its 20-year review of active shooter incidents. The report shows an increase in incidents over the past two decades. "The number of incidents is increasing and also the number of casualties, and that would be the number of wounded and killed has increased. For instance, in 2000, 16 individuals were killed and two were wounded. In 2019, which is the last year of complete data, 102 were killed and 156 were wounded." said Special Agent Michelle Lee.