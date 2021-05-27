‘The Masked Singer’ Season Five Winner Has Been Unmasked

Airing on the FOX television network, Mental Samurai is billed as a competition series that pushes every aspect of human intelligence and mental agility. The series is hosted by Rob Lowe, who also serves as a producer. Contestants mentally battle each other — and a ticking clock — as they attempt to stay focused and answer a wide variety of fun and interactive questions of knowledge, memory, puzzles and sequencing. They must do this while being whipped around the arena strapped into “Ava,” a high-speed capsule and robotic arm capable of twisting and turning a full 360 degrees. This is the first-ever obstacle course — for the mind.