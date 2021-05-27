‘The Masked Singer’ Season Five Winner Has Been Unmasked
Tonight, the fifth season finale of The Masked Singer unveiled its ultimate winner, once again offering the surprise answer to its mystery voice. For the uninitiated, the show is a top-secret singing competition. Hosted by Nick Cannon, and featuring panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke, “The Masked Singer” features celebrities facing off against one another while shrouded from head to toe in elaborate costumes.deadline.com