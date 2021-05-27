Let's Talk About Community Safety

This week, the United Way of Denton County launched Denton County Works, a new online resource to connect job seekers to employers with positions to fill. In addition to information about local job fairs and job listings in Denton County, the webpage also features tips for resume writing, interviewing and how to dress for success (and where to buy low-cost business attire), according to a UWDC news release. The webpage includes a section with resources to overcome common obstacles to employment like affordable and flexible childcare, transportation, education and training.