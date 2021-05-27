Cancel
Cedar Hill, TX

Let's Talk About Community Safety

Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 22 days ago

Join Cedar Hill Mayor Stephen Mason in a conversation about community safety in Cedar Hill. Hear from panelists: Police Chief Ely Reyes, Neighborhood Services Director Stacey Graves, Fire Chief Rodney Smith, and CHISD Police Chief James Hawthorne. Learn more about Cedar Hill's approach to public safety and the community network of people and programs that make it the safest city in the Best Southwest. Submit your questions for our panelists here --> https://bit.ly/3bj2Nje.

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

