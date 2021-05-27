Let's Talk About Community Safety
Join Cedar Hill Mayor Stephen Mason in a conversation about community safety in Cedar Hill. Hear from panelists: Police Chief Ely Reyes, Neighborhood Services Director Stacey Graves, Fire Chief Rodney Smith, and CHISD Police Chief James Hawthorne. Learn more about Cedar Hill's approach to public safety and the community network of people and programs that make it the safest city in the Best Southwest. Submit your questions for our panelists here --> https://bit.ly/3bj2Nje.cedarhill.bubblelife.com