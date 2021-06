Currently 34+3 with DC2, DD1 was born 8 years ago so feeling like a first time mum all over again. Went through all babys clothes today and I'm panicking I don't have enough. I have loads of socks, bibs, knitting etc just more worried that I don't have enough vest for the baby and looking for some help, I remember with my DC1 that we were gifted loads of clothes but I really just want to make sure that we are sorted for the baby. I've probably went over the top with the outfits so please no hate 🙈 just Purley looking for help regarding having enough vests and if not then what would you say I need more of.