Comeback Kids: Twin Cities Gyms Look Ahead

The Twin Cities were on the verge of a food-hall awakening when the pandemic struck, shutting the existing halls down and delaying the opening of new ones. The big picture: It's not just here. Nationally, the number of food halls was on pace to triple from 2016 to 2020 just as the pandemic hit.As we glide back into normalcy, here's a guide on what to check out:Midtown Global Market: The food hall before food halls were cool. The Lake Street market was damaged during last summer’s riots but reopened quickly afterward. Three new vendors opened this spring, according...