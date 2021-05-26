Comeback Kids: Twin Cities Gyms Look Ahead
Whew, a lot changed real fast there. For the first time in 15 months, we are staring in the face something we might dare to call “normal.” Just let that sit for a second. Gym owners remember that first week of the pandemic—just over a year ago—hour by hour as it unfolded. The words, so carefully considered, in member emails and website announcements. “Closed until further notice.” Equipment loaned out until studios could reopen. Empty Life Time parking lots (never before seen).mspmag.com