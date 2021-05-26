Bethlehem:Group Eyes Prime Village Lot For Redevelopment
BETHLEHEM — A prime lot in the center of the village is being eyed for a rebirth. The Sinclair lot, once the home of the grand Sinclair Hotel before it was destroyed by a fire in 1978, is being studied for redevelopment by Bethlehem Reimagined Development LLC, a new member-owned subsidiary of Bethlehem Reimagined Inc., a charitable nonprofit that formed in 2017 to provide economic, community, and business support to existing businesses and prospective ones looking to establish themselves in Bethlehem.www.caledonianrecord.com