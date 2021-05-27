A Fan Theory Suggests That Willy Wonka Was a Serial Killer

Like a lot of people (or a lot of writers, anyway) I’ve been fascinated by serial killers since I was a child. Whether pilfering my cousin’s true crime magazines or trying to sneak out of the library those non-fiction books with a section of grisly black and white photos in the centre, I was compelled to find out more about them. Despite being what my family charitably termed “a sensitive kid,” I was very much drawn towards horror and dark things, and I’ve never grown out of that. I loved horror movies too, even though half the time I was much too scared to actually watch them, and I would especially crave those that seemed to have one foot in the real world. Freddy Krueger, after all, was killed by his neighbours because he was himself a serial child killer, and Michael Myers was, aside from being an unkillable creep, a fairly straight forward serial murderer. Vampires and werewolves and xenomorphs with acid for blood were all fine, I guess, but serial killers were another level up in the horror stakes because they were actually real. Or they could be.