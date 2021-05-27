Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

A Fan Theory Suggests That Willy Wonka Was a Serial Killer

By Andrea Francese
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 23 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, a young adult novel, has been turned into a movie more than once, and another iteration of the famous story will hit theaters in the next few years. The latest flick will deal with Willy Wonka’s origin story. In the years since the original film debuted, several fan theories about the mysterious Wonka have surfaced. One Reddit theory is especially dark. According to the idea, Wonka isn’t just a business owner. He is a serial killer.

www.cheatsheet.com
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

107K+
Followers
62K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Burton
Person
Roald Dahl
Person
Timothée Chalamet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serial Killer#Dark Chocolate#The Chocolate Factory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Movies
Related
Violent Crimescrimereads.com

A Very Memorable Monster: Fictional Serial Killers You Can’t Forget

Like a lot of people (or a lot of writers, anyway) I’ve been fascinated by serial killers since I was a child. Whether pilfering my cousin’s true crime magazines or trying to sneak out of the library those non-fiction books with a section of grisly black and white photos in the centre, I was compelled to find out more about them. Despite being what my family charitably termed “a sensitive kid,” I was very much drawn towards horror and dark things, and I’ve never grown out of that. I loved horror movies too, even though half the time I was much too scared to actually watch them, and I would especially crave those that seemed to have one foot in the real world. Freddy Krueger, after all, was killed by his neighbours because he was himself a serial child killer, and Michael Myers was, aside from being an unkillable creep, a fairly straight forward serial murderer. Vampires and werewolves and xenomorphs with acid for blood were all fine, I guess, but serial killers were another level up in the horror stakes because they were actually real. Or they could be.
MoviesCosmopolitan

Timothée Chalamet to Play Willy Wonka In New Origin Film

Just call Timothée Chalamet "The Candy Man" because he's the latest actor to embody the classic character, Willy Wonka. Timothée—in a surprising turn of events—will star in the upcoming prequel film about Wonka's origin story, Deadline reports. The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel is titled Wonka and will hit theaters on March 17, 2023, per People.
Pipestone, MNpipestonestar.com

“Willy Wonka” is coming to the PPAC stage

The Calumet Players are preparing to bring “Willy Wonka” to the stage of the Pipestone Performing Arts Center (PPAC) beginning June 17. The local community theater organization was planning to stage the musical last June, but, like so many other events, it was postponed due to the pandemic. Pandemic restrictions have been lifted in Minnesota and the Calumet Players are now able to produce the show and the PPAC is able to welcome audience members into the theater as normal.
Movieslrmonline.com

New Superman, Marvel’s Eternals, Kraven the Hunter, Willy Wonka

Welcome to GeekScholars Movie News presented by LRM Online! This regular podcast features The GeekScholars—Jill, Chris, and Fox—as they discuss a roundup of current happenings in Hollywood!. On this week’s show GeekScholars Jill, Chris, and Fox discuss:. 01:00 – Who should direct and play Superman in DC’s new version?. 05:38...
EntertainmentDaily Ardmoreite

The Candy Man Can: Brass Ring to perform Willy Wonka KIDS

The Summer Youth Theatre program has returned to The Brass Ring Center for the Performing Arts, and the shows will be kicking off this weekend with a production of “Willy Wonka KIDS.” The production features 28 local children and will run Friday, Saturday and Sunday. “Willy Wonka KIDS” is a...
MoviesEsquire

Every Timothée Chalamet Movie, Ranked

Timothée Chalamet is perhaps best known for being the best thing that’s happened to peaches in pop culture since Roald Dahl's 1961 novel James and the Giant Peach. Maybe that's not the thing he's best known for, but at 25 years old, he's made a massive impact on the Hollywood landscape (and conversations about stone fruit). The New York-born star is an undeniable leading man for a new generation, a style icon, and decidedly not a rapper.
TV SeriesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Loki fan theory suggests the TVA is hiding a dark secret

What if everything we’ve been told in Loki so far is a lie? What if the Time Variance Authority, the great controllers of time and space, aren’t all they’re cracked up to be? And what if someone is plotting behind the scenes in preparation for the emergence of a major Marvel villain?
Minot, NDMinot Daily News

MSU Summer Theatre presents Willy Wonka

Minot State University Summer Theatre is presenting Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka, directed by Joel Shura. Willy Wonka features Jared Kolles as Willy Wonka and a number of children from the area as Wonka’s golden ticket winners and Oompa Loompas. The show will run June 16-21 and June 23-26. Reservations can...
Lagrange, GALaGrange Daily News

LaGrange kids to perform Willy Wonka play

The LaGrange Piano Drama Camp will perform “Willy Wonka, KIDS” at New Community Church in LaGrange on Friday, June 18 at 6 p.m. and Saturday, June 19 at 2 p.m., according to play director Noelle Reed. Tickets cost $5 per person and can be purchased at lagrangepiano.com. Based on Roald...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Fantastic Beasts 3 Might End Up As An HBO Max Exclusive

The once mighty Wizarding World of Harry Potter has started looking surprisingly vulnerable. First came Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald underperforming at the box office and receiving negative reviews. That was followed by J.K. Rowling’s transphobic meltdown last year, which saw her widely criticized by Harry Potter stars and fans. On top of that, her decision to support Johnny Depp as Grindelwald looks like a bad call as he lost a court case and was quickly removed from the project. All of which puts Fantastic Beasts 3 on shaky ground.
MoviesNME

Cult director Ben Wheatley picks his five fave horror films

Film fans might know Ben Wheatley from his minutely detailed indie movies that are stuffed with throwback references to classic films. Blockbuster junkies might know him as the director of upcoming shark sequel Meg 2: The Trench. At NME, however, we’ve come to know him as the man who’s watched nearly every horror ever.
MoviesPosted by
Cleverly Catheryn

Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood Reopens June 26

Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood Reopens June 26, Tickets are on Sale Now!. One of our favorite places to visit is finally reopening! If you have never been to Warner Bros Studios in Hollywood and are any level of a movie fan, you will definitely want to schedule a visit. If you have been before well you know that the tour is always changing and they just announced they are allowing guests 5 and older to now visit. Check out what’s waiting for you and if you are a So Cal resident they have a deal on tickets being offered on select days.