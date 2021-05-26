Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Barnet, VT

Barnet Man Charged With Drug Sales After Task Force Investigation

Caledonian Record-News
 12 days ago

A Barnet man is facing 25 years in prison and $100,000 in fines after being charged with selling cocaine and fentanyl in Caledonia County. Everett Denio, 23, pleaded not guilty to the felony charges in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday and was released by Judge Michael J. Harris on a $2,000 unsecured appearance bond and conditions of release. Denio was charged following an investigation by the Vermont Drug Task Force which began in November of 2019. According to court documents, Denio is accused of selling illegal drugs to a confidential informant (CI) working with police. Police said the CI used task force funds to purchase ten “wax glassine bags bound by a rubber band” from Denio in December of 2019 that field tested positive for more than 20 milligrams of fentanyl. The CI is also alleged to have also purchased .423 grams (with packaging) of crack cocaine from Denio in February of 2020, according to the report.

www.caledonianrecord.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Caledonia County, VT
City
Barnet, VT
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Prison#Crime#Drug Charges#Drug Court#Felony Charges#County Police#Caledonia Superior Court#Ci#Task Force Funds#Crack Cocaine#Court Documents#Fentanyl#Man#February#December#November
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Vermont StateWCAX

What calls did Vermont police officers assist with in 2020?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What incidents are police responding to in Vermont? That’s the topic of discussion in a new project by the Vermont Research Center. Despite requesting data from more than 40 departments, they only got information from 11. It showed welfare checks, citizen disputes and noise complaints were...
Vermont StateNECN

2 Dead in Separate Motorcycle Crashes in Vermont

Two people died in separate motorcycle crashes Saturday, Vermont state police said. The first crash happened just before noon in Ira. Authorities say 33-year-old Rina Girardi of West Rutland was thrown from a motorcycle after striking a guardrail. More New England coverage. The second crash happened late Saturday night on...
Ryegate, VTCaledonian Record-News

Ryegate Woman Charged With Choking Teen Girl

A Ryegate woman has been accused of choking a teen-age driver while they traveled together on Route 302 in Groton over the weekend. Stephanie Pleasant, 39, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia County Superior Court on Monday to felony 1st degree aggravated assault and misdemeanor charges of simple assault on a protected professional and reckless endangerment and was released by Judge Michael J. Harris on conditions.
Vermont Statemynbc5.com

﻿A Vermont man is dead after a motorcycle crash on I-89 Saturday.

A Vermont man is dead after a motorcycle crash on I-89 late Saturday night. Vermont State Police say Joseph Jerome, 47, was heading north near Richmond around 11:30 p.m. Police say Jerome was already dead by the time emergency crews arrived. This crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is...
Vermont StateWCAX

Richmond motorcycle crash leaves one dead

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A motorcycle crash overnight has left one man dead. According to Vermont State Police, they responded to a call of a crash at around 11:40 p.m. last night on I-89 northbound in Richmond. Police say, Joseph Jerome, 47, of Williston was dead when they arrived. Details...
Barnet, VTCaledonian Record-News

Police Seeking Thief Who Stole Gun From Barnet Man’s Vehicle

A handgun, holster and two loaded magazines were stolen from a vehicle parked on Granger Street in Barnet on Sunday night. Trooper Jason Haley reported that Clyde Smires, 69, of Barnet, is the victim in the larceny. Smires’ gun, holster and bullets were taken from his vehicle sometime Sunday night or early Monday. The gun is a Ruger .40 cal SR40. It was in a kydex holster.