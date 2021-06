If we can all go back to sleep and wake up in a different reality, that would be great. Despite injuries taking over the end of a basketball season like every other year, the news of Chris Paul's entrance into the the NBA's Health and Safety Protocol, combined with Kawhi Leonard's knee injury announcement is too much icing on what was becoming a really enticing cake. Add in a handful of teams looking for new coaches and this Wednesday became the most important day of the past few months when it comes to NBA news.