ATLANTA — A man was shot in the leg early Friday morning on I-20 West, prompting Atlanta Police to plead for an end to shootings on the interstates. The victim said a red vehicle pulled up next to him near the H.E. Holmes exit and opened fire, shooting at least six rounds. He was hit one time, according to Atlanta Police Capt. Dorian Graham. The captain said he was at the hospital in stable condition following the incident.