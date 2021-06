Tasmania have signed the only known male ambidextrous cricketer in the Australian system with 18-year-old allrounder Nivethan Radhakrishnan joining on a rookie contract. Radhakrishnan was born in India and moved to Sydney when he was 10. He is able to bowl both offspin with his dominant right arm and left-arm spin. He has been part of the New South Wales system and represented Australia at Under-16s level.