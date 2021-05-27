eBay Plus Weekend 2021: all the best deals from the sale

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Prime Day isn’t until June 21, but Amazon is getting the deals going extra early this year. In fact, from now through June 20, Prime members can earn a $10 credit to spend on Prime Day itself when they spend $10 or more at any of these small businesses. And that’s not all — we’re also seeing lots of deep discounts on home essentials, including bedding, kitchen appliances, and vacuums. Of course, some of these deals are so good that they’re starting to sell out pretty quickly, so it’s definitely a good idea to take advantage of them sooner rather than later. Here’s a look at the best early Prime Day deals to grab before the big day itself!