@britneyspears favorite summer sandwich 🥪 Thanks @yayayayoung for filming/editing this 🙌🏼❤️ #britneyspears #summersandwich #sandwich #foodtiktok. Known to some as the "Bento Box Queen," Jessica Woo's TikTok is filled with mouthwatering recipes that are easy to make, kid-friendly, delicious, and so pretty. Woo originally went viral on TikTok after people saw the adorable school lunches she made for her children every day, but after a quick look on her page, it's apparent that she also has other great recipes sans a bento box (although we also kinda want to try all of those school lunches!). Complete with everything from Britney Spears's favorite summer sandwich (it has chicken and turkey in it) to TikTok's famous pesto eggs to traditional Korean dishes, Woo's recipes are full of flavor and ideal if you want to shake things up in the kitchen. Get inspiration from Woo ahead, and make TikTok your new favorite cookbook!