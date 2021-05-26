69 BULLDOGS QUALIFY FOR SPRING NSIC ALL-ACADEMIC TEAM

The University of Minnesota Duluth women's hockey team will drop the puck on the 2021-22 season this weekend, less than seven months after returning to its first NCAA Frozen Four in over a decade. UMD will face Minnesota State University, Mankato Friday night at 6:01 p.m. at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato, Minn. The Western Collegiate Hockey Association series will wrap-up Saturday at 3:01 p.m.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO