69 BULLDOGS QUALIFY FOR SPRING NSIC ALL-ACADEMIC TEAM
The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference announced that 943 student-athletes have earned NSIC All-Academic honors for the 2021 spring athletic season; 577 student-athletes were named to the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence, while 366 earned NSIC All-Academic Team honors. To be eligible for the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence, a student-athlete must have a 3.60 cumulative GPA or higher, while NSIC All-Academic Team members must have a 3.20 cumulative GPA or higher.umdbulldogs.com
