NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

BGNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. HSBC increased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of BeiGene from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $332.33.