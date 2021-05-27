Cancel
NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.89-$0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $574-$584 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $577.21 million.NextGen Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 0.890-0.950 EPS.

Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.650-12.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -. A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $465.00 price objective (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $462.90.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $52 M-. NASDAQ AKYA traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.44. The stock had a trading volume of 172,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,542. Akoya Biosciences has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $28.96.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $155 million-160 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $143.80 million. Separately, Craig Hallum raised shares of BBQ from a...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Aviva PLC Grows Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 285,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,521 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $44,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $321.11.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.270–0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $81 million-83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.07 million.Asana also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $- EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.75 billion-6.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.60 billion. NASDAQ AVGO opened at...
Medical & Biotechtheenterpriseleader.com

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $90 million-92 million. NASDAQ:OLK traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.12. The...
Financial Reportscom-unik.info

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.470-0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $660 million-664 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $638.21 million.Zscaler also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.080-0.090 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Given New $417.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

BGNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. HSBC increased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of BeiGene from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $332.33.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.700-3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.10 billion-5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.99 billion.Capri also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.750-0.750 EPS.
com-unik.info

Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $136.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.43 and a beta of 1.18. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $90.75 and a 12 month high of $148.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.25.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.21) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

ITeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.21) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.14). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.82) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.53) EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $224.37 million-227.42 million. Shares of NASDAQ:VNET traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.14....
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.11 million-38.16 million. Shares of NASDAQ:HUIZ traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.80. The company...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 379,071 Shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 28,225.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 379,071 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ORBCOMM were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportswatchlistnews.com

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.60 million-68.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.17 million. A number of brokerages have commented on...
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion. NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting...
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $283 million-295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.80 million. A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $25 million-27 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.90 million. SRAX has been the topic of several analyst reports....