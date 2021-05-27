Australian dollar gives up push toward 0.78 amid month end rebalancing
AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar remains firmly ensconced within a narrow trading band, again struggling to break free of supports at 0.77 and resistance on approach to 0.78. The AUD looked set to run through resistance, as the positive yield sentiment driven by the RBNZ’s transparent and detailed monetary policy statement spilled over into AUD demand. Surging toward intraday highs at 0.7795, the AUD failed to maintain momentum through the afternoon and instead fell steadily overnight, slipping below 0.7750, before tracking sideways into this morning’s open. The AUD was one of the worst performers across major currencies overnight as investors looked to absorb profits on moves approaching 0.78, reluctant to extend gains. Moderating commodity prices, elevated COVID-19 uncertainty and amplified AU-China tension now weigh on near term AUD upside. While supports remain intact, positive news flow and optimism for recovery appears to be priced in already and any upswing now will rely on a significant boost in sentiment and risk demand.www.fxstreet.com