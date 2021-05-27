Cancel
EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Steps back from previous support line below 0.8650

By Anil Panchal
FXStreet.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEUR/GBP takes a U-turn from intraday high, confirms BPC formation. 100-HMA can test sellers, two-day-old falling trend line adds to the upside filters. EUR/GBP trims intraday gains while taking offers around 0.8635 during early Thursday. In doing so, the quote fades bounce off 100-HMA while reversing from the previous support line, which in turn confirms the Break-Pullback-Continuation (BPC) bearish chart pattern.

www.fxstreet.com
Marketsthemarketperiodical.com

Cardano Price Analysis: ADA Coin Rebounds From $1.15 Support

The price trend of ADA coin is on an upward trend intraday. ADA/BTC pair is trading negative by 1.5% at 0.00003931 BTC. The daily technical chart of ADA coin rebounds from the EMA-200 and support level. According to the pivot level, the key support level in ADA coin is $1.15. However, if it does move higher, the key observational resistance is $1.70. In addition, the chart also has a Doji candlestick pattern, showing neutral movement with high reliability.
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Turns south following rejection above 0.7600

AUD/USD reverts to test the critical short-term support at 0.7586. Buyers remain hopeful amid a potential golden cross on the hourly sticks. RSI remains bullish, allowing room for more upside. AUD/USD is paring back gains in the European session, having failed to find acceptance above 0.7600. The aussie bulls are...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Pulls Back From Crucial 1.40 Handle

The British pound has initially tried to rally during the trading session on Thursday but gave back the gains as we had reached towards the crucial 1.40 level, an area that has been important more than once. This culminated with the Bank of England meeting during the day, and therefore it makes a certain amount of sense that the market was a bit noisy, but as the central bank failed to change anything, it is not a huge surprise that we have essentially stayed in the same area that we had been in over the last couple of days.
Marketscryptovibes.com

Maker Price Analysis: MKR/USD Poised for Breakdown Below $2000

Maker (MKR) is recording another downtrend of 1.48%, in the last 24 hours; the coin has declined from $2041 to $1897. MKR/USD was seen rejected after touching the daily high of $2041 level and the coin drops to $1897 low today. The Maker price is gently sliding below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages. The technical indicator RSI (14) indicates increasing bearish momentum as the signal line moves toward the oversold region, indicating that the market sentiment may continue to be bearish.
MarketsDailyFx

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Looking to Trend Support Just Below

Gold weak, looking to 2019 slope for potential support. Silver sitting on the 200-day MA, next levels of support may be soon. Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Looking to Trend Support Just Below. Gold has shown very little life since the post-Fed plunge that caught many market participants by surprise. The...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Further gains lie above 132.50

EUR/JPY’s weekly recovery falters in the 132.50/60 band. Next on the upside comes in 133.00 ahead of YTD highs. The recovery looks healthy and now flirts with the 6-month resistance line near 132.60. Above this area, the cross is forecast to accelerate gains to, initially, the 133.00 yardstick ahead of the 2021 highs at 134.12 (recorded on June 1).
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Keeps pullback from monthly resistance above 154.00

GBP/JPY remains sidelined after posting the week’s heaviest losses. Further losses envisioned on bearish MACD, failures to cross key hurdle. Yearly high can lure bulls above trend line resistance, 153.40-50 area becomes crucial support zone. GBP/JPY sellers await fresh impulse while taking rounds to 154.30-35 during the initial Asian session...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bears challenge critical support near 1.0740

AUD/NZD extends the previous session’s sluggish movement on Friday. Pair slips below 100-day SMA, additional downside below the 1.0740 mark. Momentum oscillators suggest downside momentum. AUD/NZD trades with a cautious tone on the last trading day of the week in the Asian session. The cross opened higher from the earlier...
MarketsFXStreet.com

US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY bulls can ignore pullback below 92.00

DXY struggles to extend weekly falling channel’s breakout, pressured of late. Momentum recovery, price move beyond channel resistance keep buyers hopeful. Two-week-old rising trend line adds to the downside filters. US dollar index (DXY) snaps two-day uptrend amid early Friday. Even so, the greenback gauge keeps the previous day’s bullish...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears seeking a daily downside continuation

EUR/USD is consolidating as traders wait for the market to make the first move. Bears are waiting for a significant break of the current 4-hour support. Below the weekly 10 and 21 EMAs, EUR/USD is trading in a bearish weekly territory as it retests a dynamic counter-trendline resistance. The 10...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: The 200-day SMA still caps the upside

EUR/USD reverses the previous pullback on Thursday. Further up is located the 200-day SMA and the 1.2000 mark. If the recovery gathers extra steam, then there is room for spot to challenge the 200-day SMA, today at 1.1993 ahead of the psychological 1.2000 hurdle. There is, however, a minor hurdle at a Fibo level at 1.1976 (which has been tested on Wednesday).
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls ready for bumpy ride above 132.00

EUR/JPY extends bounce off 50% Fibonacci retracement to refresh intraday top. Two-week-old horizontal area, 100-SMA convergence guards immediate upside. MACD conditions, multiple upside barriers keep sellers hopeful. EUR/JPY picks up bids to 132.43, up 0.11% intraday, during the early Friday’s recovery moves. Although the cross-currency pair justifies its U-turn from...
Currenciesfxempire.com

GBP/USD Price Forecast – The British Pound Pulls Back After Uneventful BOE

The British pound rallied a bit during the course of the trading session on Thursday but then turned around as the Bank of England came out with an extremely accommodative policy stands. While this was not necessarily a surprise, the reality is that the market has quite a bit of noise surrounding it based upon the Federal Reserve as well. With that in mind, I believe that the 1.37 level underneath is going to be support, while the 1.42 level above offers resistance. That makes the 1.40 level essentially “fair value”, which of course is a large, round, psychologically significant figure that a lot of people will be paying attention to. Beyond that, we also have the 50 day EMA hanging around the same area.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls testing bearish commitments at 61.8% Fibo

However, from an hourly perspective, the price is trapped between support and resistance. In the current trade, the price is testing the resistance at 0.7070.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Bitcoin: Gains are likely to be limited

Bitcoin broke support at 31500/31000 exactly as predicted but bounced just 1000 pips above my ultimate target for the crash at 27500/27000. What a call!! A 30,000 pip collapse from our original sell signal to within just 1000 pips of the longer term target. It is entirely possible that this...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls step back from two-week-old hurdle around 0.7050

NZD/USD probes three-day uptrend with a short-term key resistance line. Bullish MACD, weekly support line keep buyers hopeful. Horizontal area from early May adds to the upside filters. NZD/USD eases to 0.7042, following a pullback from a fortnight-old resistance, amid early Thursday. Even so, the kiwi bears remain unconvinced as...
Currenciesactionforex.com

GBP/USD Outlook: There Is A Key Bullish Trend Line With Support Near 1.3910

The British Pound started a decent recovery wave from the 1.3800 zone against the US Dollar. The GBP/USD pair climbed above 1.3850 to move into a short-term positive zone. The pair even broke the 1.3920 resistance and the 50 hourly simple moving average. However, the pair struggled to continue higher towards the 1.4000 level and it recently corrected gains.