This year’s Picnic in the Park canceled in Batavia

BATAVIA — The annual Picnic in the Park celebration has been canceled, officials at GO ART! announced Wednesday morning. “It is with great remorse that we must announce that Picnic in the Park, on July 4th, at Centennial Park in Batavia, NY will be cancelled this year due to COVID,” the organization said in an announcement. “Beyond the issues of COVID regulations, sponsors of the event have had to pull their funding, as a result of the restraints COVID put on their budgets.”