Insider Selling: Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Insider Sells 6,892 Shares of Stock

By Steven Smith
modernreaders.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) insider John Hazen sold 6,892 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $508,629.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,950.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

www.modernreaders.com
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) CEO Sells 464,045 Shares of Stock

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,380,362.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 63,638 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 63,638 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to report earnings per share of $1.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Wayfair reported earnings per share of $3.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 61.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,451 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $89.80, but opened at $83.25. Roblox shares last traded at $85.69, with a volume of 417,293 shares. Specifically, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of Roblox stock...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Aviva PLC Grows Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 285,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,521 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $44,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 1,692 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,121 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$135.03 Million in Sales Expected for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will post $135.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Switch’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.40 million and the highest is $136.00 million. Switch reported sales of $126.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Stockstickerreport.com

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Gap Down to $37.57

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.57, but opened at $36.61. Chuy’s shares last traded at $36.92, with a volume of 33 shares changing hands. A number of research firms recently commented on CHUY. Robert...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Declines By 23.4%

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the May 13th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Short Interest Down 17.0% in May

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 954,800 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the May 13th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) PT at $51.13

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.13.
StocksWKRB News

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan Sells 21,707 Shares of Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 21,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $1,172,395.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,815,160.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to post sales of $1.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.33 billion. Xylem reported sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
StocksWKRB News

John P. Stupp, Jr. Sells 6,000 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Stock

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$31.55 Million in Sales Expected for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) will report sales of $31.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.70 million and the lowest is $31.39 million. Broadmark Realty Capital posted sales of $29.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.