Insider Selling: Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Insider Sells 6,892 Shares of Stock
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) insider John Hazen sold 6,892 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $508,629.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,950.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.www.modernreaders.com