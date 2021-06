From June 14 to 20, 2021, the cryptocurrency market shows a general decline. About 95% of altcoins remain on a downward trend, according to statistics from Coin Check Up. The weekly top is headed by shiba inu (SHIB), which is now supported on Coinbase. They follow him waves (WAVES), with its plans for the creation of a gaming platform based on non-fungible tokens (NFT); Y monero (XMR), which increases their levels of adoption. The top closes with zcash (ZEC), which is preparing for an update of its testnet on July 1.