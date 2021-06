Crisis creates opportunities that produce winners and losers. The geographic movement for millions of people (especially higher-salaried knowledge workers) living in the USA has been waking up in the suburbs, commuting into work in the center city or downtown, spending about half of their waking-hours in the city, and then returning home at night. Urban centers were the place people worked, went out for lunch, shopped for certain items, and where colleagues/friends would get together for happy hour before returning home. But COVID has changed this dynamic in a way that is not a trend, but a transition into a new and long-term behavior of activities permanently moving to where people live in the suburbs.